Reports are that the president is thinking of adjourning Congress so that he can appoint people without having to get Senate approval. But why stop there? Why not go all the way, and simply dissolve Congress altogether?
Think of the advantages: The nation would no longer have the expense of those congressional salaries. It would free up the capitol and all those office buildings. They could be converted into hotels. We could also put in a nine-hole golf course on the Capitol Mall —every hotel should have a golf course.
The legislative chambers could easily be converted into Las Vegas-type theaters featuring top entertainment. Who watches what goes on in there now? Instead of Congress costing the taxpayers, those venues could be bringing in a lot of money.
As we have honored other great presidents by naming buildings after them (Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, etc.) we could name the complex "Trump Memorial Hotel." He could get his youngest son to manage the whole thing.
To those who might object, I point out that Congress does nothing that doesn't have to get approval from the president anyway. Why not save all that trouble, and let our self-confessed "stable genius" of a president do it? Congress has been nothing but a roadblock to his fulfilling his campaign promises. Just think, if it hadn't been for that whole boondoggle of the so-called "impeachment" he could have stopped this virus thing entirely. But no, Congress distracted him, and look where we are now.
Richard Packham
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.