I am a 96-year-old veteran of World War II with a 60% combat-related disability pension. During the war, we were told we were fighting to make the world safe for democracy. As a young and uneducated man I believed that.
At the time, it did not occur to me that our democracy would be threatened from within. That is, until the day Donald Trump came down the escalator and announced his intention to run to our president, and attacked the people who wanted to live in our country. The reason for that concern I will explain.
One of my advanced degrees is in psychology, and I am familiar with literature. Donald Trump is an extreme narcissist. There seems to be almost universal acceptance of that diagnosis, but that acceptance does not include an understanding of the implications. I thought some might want to expand their understanding. I have summarized a common diagnostic guide. There are nine points in number, and this is my summary.
- Has a grandiose sense of self-importance
- Is preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited success
- Believes he is special and unique
- Requires excessive admiration
- Has sense of entitlement
- Is exploitative and takes advantage of others to achieve his own ends
- Lacks empath and is unwilling to recognize the feelings of others
- Is envious of others
- Shows arrogant, haughty behaviors
The reader will be hard-pressed to understand and relate to what I have presented if he or she gets his or her view of the world and Donald Trump only from Fox News and Twitter, and believes that CNN does not present the truth.
Redge Ranyard
Roseburg
