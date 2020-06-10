The recent behavior of our president in light of the murderous treatment of black folks, and the president's attempt to look Christian at the same time, are disgusting and embarrassing to all good people.
Photo ops in front of a damaged Protestant church holding a Holy Bible should not win him votes in November, especially in light of the fact he ordered troops to tear gas bystanders so he could walk across Lafayette Square to pose. Such blatant pandering after all the negative remarks he has made regarding "losers," stupid and lazy folks, inciting violence, denying pictured and sworn testimony — none are presidential or Christian behavior.
And, the very next day he goes to pose in front of the Shrine of Saint Pope John Paul II to impress Catholic voters? Again, gross hypocrisy.
How does this man, with blatant disregard for our Constitution and who has openly broken most of the Ten Commandments — and boast about it — expect diversions such as these to help him win another term? There are some people around here who will be taken in by his scheme.
He is not all right. Abraham Lincoln had in right in 1858, when he said, "You can fool some people all of the time, or all people some of the time, but not all people all of the time."
Elizabeth Manthe
Roseburg
