The unrest going on in the world we have now is similar to a passage in the Old Testament I was reading. In II Kings 18, we see King Hezekiah trying to appease the Assyrians.
Regardless of what he tried to do in trying to appease the enemy, it wouldn’t work. Rather than satisfy them, it just wet their appetite. This is a picture of what is going on in the large cities that we see such chaos now.
Over the last four months, Americans have lived through what is arguably the most consequential period of government malfeasance in U.S. history. Public officials' overreactions to the coronavirus has put American cities into a coma; those same officials passivity in the face of widespread rioting threatens to destroy our way of life. Before store windows started shattering in the name of racial justice, urban existence was already on life support due to the coronavirus lockdowns.
This is a sign of our leaders’ ignorance of economic interdependence. The riots we have had reveal the ignorance about government’s most fundamental obligation; to safeguard life, liberty and property. It is ignorance about human nature and human striving. Our present leaders, the products of a politicized and failing education system, seem to know nothing of those truths.
People who don’t appreciate the sacrifices that were made on their behalf to have our great independent nation are just plain fools. The brainwashing and despicable mindset that is striving to tear our nation apart is beyond sad.
May the Lord open the eyes of the blind, because we’re really dealing with a spiritual war we can’t see.
Gary Oilar
Roseburg
