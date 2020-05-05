A headline in The News-Review on May 2 states "No new coronavirus cases for 14 days in Douglas County, two more have recovered"
The guest column titled "Douglas County is not ready to reopen" dated April 24, states "a declining number of cases over a two-week period, ... is one of the criteria established in the national guidelines."
The guest column indicates that the county at that time did not meet that criteria and should not open. It appears that if there are zero new cases in a two-week period that the criteria has now been met, if it wasn't met before.
Steven Malin
Roseburg
