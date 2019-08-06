Once again, the members of UACT have presented the citizens of Roseburg with two weeks of entertainment. Today I was thoroughly entertained by their presentation of "Beauty and the Beast."
Every summer I have been amazed by the talent in Roseburg. The musicals have been presented with a level of talent that has been amazing summer after summer. This year's musical, "Beauty and the Beast," was no exception. The voices were exceptional, the set design was imaginative, the costuming was outstanding and the music from the pit was beautiful.
Congratulations to the entire crew. Your hard work and professionalism afforded all of us who had the opportunity to watch their show 2 1/2 hours of entertainment. Well done. Looking forward to next summer.
Laird Black
Roseburg
