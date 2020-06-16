Here in Douglas County we have a gold mine right here in our backyard. It is a mine that is available to everyone, and it contains treasures that will never be run out.
This gold mine is our local community college. I have taken various classes with a variety of instructors and found such help and support. The professors and instructors really want the students to succeed. Anyone contemplating a new career or wanting to complete general classes before transferring can benefit by going to Umpqua Community College. Have you always wanted to learn a foreign language? How about baking or cooking special dishes? Community education classes offer many options.
My experience at UCC has always been positive, and a good education can be achieved at a reasonable price.
Many businesses are experiencing financial crisis at this time. We can support our local gold mine by taking a class or two so we can continue to have access to the school.
Barb Murray
Roseburg
