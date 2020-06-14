In response to the article on the front page of The News-Review on June 11 that UCC announced plans to layoff several of it's employees:
I question why this is going to happen, and why the board cannot find other ways of cutting cost in there budget.
How much do you suppose they could save if they cut their sports programs, which are not essential to a quality education. It is my feeling that to much of our education these days is geared to providing sports, which are nice to have if you can afford them. If not, they should be the first to go ahead of employees.
I have heard it said that without a good sports program you cannot attract students to the schools. This may in some respect be true in other institutions, but not at a community college. I also noticed that there was no mention of cutting costs to the winemaker program — there is a real wast of money.
Dennis McGowan
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.