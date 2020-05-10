Money is the reason Umpqua Community College is cutting their Toyota and general automotive programs. Instead of admitting the hard economic choices it faces, UCC blames the automotive faculty for not doing a good job, and suggests that high school automotive programs are just as good as college programs. These allegations are both insulting and false. Why does UCC find it necessary to misrepresent their justifications?
Automotive faculty have heeded the call to increase enrollment. Fall 2020 recruiting for the general program is up significantly and Toyota program recruiting is higher than ever before, exceeding expectations set by UCC’s summer 2019 plan of action. The new Toyota students are now being diverted out of state. New general program students will need to go out of county for a degree program, or wait a year for the new certificate program.
High school automotive programs are flourishing since ballot measure 98 passed in November 2016. This is a reason to maintain strong college-level programs, not to cut them.
High school students meet for one hour five times a week. Toyota UCC students meet for 7 hours five times a week, and work full-time at a dealership alternating terms. Not equivalent programs.
What about the long tradition of excellence in automotive training that UCC has enjoyed for decades? Just last June, UCC honored Vic Bridges, a long-time UCC automotive instructor and Toyota program developer, with its elite Spirit of Umpqua Hall of Fame award. Now UCC cuts his programs.
In conclusion, it’s very sad that UCC insists on a strict business model for its educational programs. What program is next? Why isn't UCC doing more to help?
Kathryn Johnston
Roseburg
