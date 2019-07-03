I’m a visitor from Wisconsin who attended Roseburg’s art and craft fair last Saturday and wanted to make a few comments that might help future turnouts.
First and foremost, it was counterproductive to all concerned to charge a five-dollar admission. The organizers are already charging vendors rent and perhaps taking a percentage of their sales, so why drive down the number of potential shoppers and art enthusiasts by charging at the gate? Not only did it not make sense from a bottom line standpoint, but it was sad to watch a young family with a stroller and another small child in-tow fork over twenty-one bucks just to get in — in order to spend more of their hard-earned money.
Next year you might want to start over with people who know more about art fairs and community events and less about taking unfair advantage of a business opportunity. That said, I thought the artists were top-notch and food was some of the best.
Will Gilmore
Madison, Wisconsin
