I would like to respond to a guest column by retired Forest Service employee Wayne Brady, published in The News-Review on Nov. 26.
We agree on one thing. Yes, you should call or write letters to your congressperson, and the 80 businesses that support Umpqua Watersheds. But you should thank them for supporting Umpqua Watersheds and ask your congressperson to support the efforts to improve our wild spaces, protect our waters, create habitat for our disappearing wildlife. In May, 2019 the U.N. reported “1 million plants and animals are at risk of extinction due to habitat loss, many within decades, if their habitats are not restored.”
Wayne said “I have never seen positive input from Umpqua Watersheds on any proposed activity, including recreation projects. He also stated their single goal seems to be to stop all activity in the forest.
Here I have to disagree: For 24 years, Umpqua Watersheds has been educating through science based talks on maintaining water quality, the science of forest fires, healthy fishing habitat, and other subjects that speak to the stewardship of our lands. UW partners with land managers who plan ecologically sound restoration activities in our forests. UW. has led public hikes in our area for years. UW has organized multiple times a year to pick up trash along the Umpqua River and beyond. They take area youth camping each summer and organize Crater Lake tours for 5th graders, along with various classroom visits and after-school programs. UW runs a local radio station, encouraging information and public announcements highlighting the natural world we live in.
With mostly volunteers, dedicated to doing the right thing for future generations, Umpqua Watersheds has had a positive influence on our community for a long time. I am grateful — for myself, my children and my grandchildren.
Connie Page
Roseburg
