Joseph Patrick Quinn is upper-level Umpqua Watersheds, and much like the supporters of the timber industry who he assaults in his letter titled “Tax money shouldn’t work for just one industry,” he has an agenda. The difference is this: Everyone in Douglas County knows what the timber industry is about.
The key word is industry. And everyone in Douglas County knows what our commissioners are really up to. It’s rather obvious. What many don’t know is what the true agenda of Umpqua Watersheds is. Here is a clue: It is exactly the same as Kate Brown’s cap-and-trade legislation and just as extreme as AOC’s Green New Deal.
Umpqua Watersheds, like their sister group Oregon Wild, gives the appearance of a group of concerned citizens who want to protect the environment, and, in all honesty, many of their lower-level members are just that. However, the true agenda of these groups can easily be understood when you consider the recent attack on our commissioners — an attack that was initiated by these groups in conjunction with their very progressive cohorts at The Oregonian. This is nothing more than a localized version of what we are seeing from the Democrats in Washington D.C., and the goal is exactly the same.
Liberal Democrats want to fundamentally change America, and the leadership of Umpqua Watersheds wants to financially destroy Douglas County by retaining a stranglehold on desperately needed revenue from federal timber. This well-developed strategy has been weakening timber-reliant counties like ours throughout Oregon for years now, and Kate Brown, along with her Democrat Party super-majority, intends to put the final nail in the coffin.
Mr. Quinn is not happy with Commissioner Freeman’s victory in the recent O&C lawsuit and this attack is nothing more than sour grapes.
Go Timber Unity.
Todd Vaughn
Tiller
