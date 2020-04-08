This is a current update on the proposed quarry at the Elk Haven RV Park:
Douglas County commissioners chose to send it back to the planning commission to hear the issues remanded from the Land Use Board of Appeals. The planning commission held a hearing on February 20.
The planning commission hearing was much like when the commissioners heard the case. The commission limited opponents to five minutes to present their testimony and exhibits, which is a violation of goal one of Oregon's Statewide Planning Goals and Guidelines. Fortunately, several other opponents that attended the hearing gave the lead opponent speaker some of their minutes. It still fell short of her being able to present the opponents complete case. She was able to get about 150 pages of exhibits into the record.
They refused to allow a biologist, Mr. Dose, to testify, also a violation of the law. The commissioners appeared to not to have read evidence that was submitted, like the Duble Acoustical Engineers Report.
The planning commission's approval of the CUP would illegally allow the quarry to expand well beyond the original boundaries. Instead of the 10 to 15 acres, they have now allowed the expansion to 279 acres. Now instead of being up to 100,000 cy it is now approved up to 4 million cy. being carved out of the mountain.
We now have 37 issues to at Land Use Board of Appeals the errors and omissions from the applicant and its team, their attorney, planning department, planning commission, ODOT and county commissioners
Those that have donated up until now, thanks again. It’s money well spent to preserve and protect your North Umpqua River, the gateway and scenic corridor to the Umpqua National Forest.
Larry Saccato
Roseburg
