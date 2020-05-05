The United States Postal Service has provided a valuable public service for many years. It has been a vital link for citizens and business since Ben Franklin was appointed in 1775 by the Continental Congress.
Mail Call was an important event in a serviceman life. I can vouch for the previous statement. I spent time in Germany and aboard ships. Receiving a letter from family or friends was a very happy event. Not so for a "Dear John," although I never received one.
Vote by mail saves you time and tax dollars. There has been many studies to prove this. The USPS and VBM has served the voters of the states very well together.
Voters and USPS make a great team. Let us keep them together.
Bob Duey
Sutherlin
