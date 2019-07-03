I am truly sorry for those veterans who have had bad experiences with VA health care and can understand their frustration.
However, I would like to go on record that I am extremely grateful and satisfied with the health care my husband has received at the Roseburg VA. He has had two surgeries and several emergency room visits in the past three years, as well as regular check-ups.
When his medical conditions required referrals to non-VA providers, appointments were scheduled promptly. The one time we were billed for non-VA care we took the invoices to the community care office, where they called the providers right then and requested they send all bills to the VA.
Although my husband’s priority group rating requires co-payments for his health care and prescriptions, it is still less than private insurance costs. We appreciate all the Roseburg VA personnel, in every department, and thank them for their professional, courteous and respectful care.
Peggy Reiter
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.