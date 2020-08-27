As a Vietnam veteran and current president of Chapter 805 of Vietnam Veterans of America, I would like to address the recent article in The News-Review that contained Peter DeFazio's comments concerning the Roseburg VA, specifically Medical Center Director Keith Allen.
I was invited to meet Allen shortly after his arrival here. I believe he is well-liked and respected by our chapter. He was brought here to do a job has done a very good job at that. He meets with us as often as his schedule will allow. He calls meetings whenever there is a change coming that would affect us and all veterans. The man has a huge area of responsibility, yet he strives to still maintain an open-door policy for the veterans in this area.
As far as his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, how much more can you ask of him?
He is constantly sending notice of changes that he receives. His main goal is the safety of all veterans. If you take into consideration the rules from the CDC then add the governor's mandates, that has to be mind-boggling. Yes, there has been changes in services, not just with the VA. We have had a lot of changes in 2020, in all areas.
So, keep up the good work, director Allen, you have a lot of vets that support you.
As far as the article quoting Mr. DeFazio, I read it to be a few disgruntled minds and a lot of politics.
Bill Duncan
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.