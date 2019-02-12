I am the new Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network Coordinator at the VA. I am a ten-year Army veteran with two combat deployments.
I am very passionate about this program, and am excited for the opportunity to make a difference in our community and help the veterans that have served before me. I would like to reach out in hopes to get some information out to the public.
Our purpose is to provide free transportation to veterans to and from VA appointments. All of our drivers are non-paid volunteers that simply want to help those who have protected our country.
I have a need for volunteer drivers in the Roseburg local area as well as some out lying areas. The biggest need is in the North Bend/Coos Bay area, as we currently have no drivers in that location. Our only way to assist veterans in that area is with a non-paid volunteer driver driving from Crescent City up north and then across to the Roseburg area.
We have seen a significant increase in veterans needing transportation yet we are struggling to fulfill these needs. It is my hopes as the new Hospital Services Coordinator for DAV that we can help every veteran possible. The worst part of any day is telling a veteran that we cannot help them simply because we do not have a driver on the day they are requesting.
If you could assist me in this project I would greatly appreciate it.
Trevvor Simmons
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.