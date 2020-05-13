I have been a nurse at the VA for the last 22 years. That means 21 years of my bosses either bringing me a Nurses Day gift to me, or if I am gone leaving the card or flower on my desk. Today, year 22, was very different.
I have been home all week awaiting my COVID-19 results, which thankfully came in today as negative. My boss, Sue Dies, brought flowers and chocolates to my house as I was still quarantined. Wow. I have to tell you that meant more than all the previous 21 years put together.
Thank you so much for making me feel a valued member of our team. Can’t wait to get back to work caring for our veterans Monday.
Julie Edmisten
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.