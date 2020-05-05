I watched the VA doctor dancing in defiance of Governor Brown's orders this week. I couldn't help but think, "Who even dances to Neil Diamond these days?"
Very poor taste. Perhaps The Blue Oyster Cult would have been a little closer to the times. Clearly, this doctor has lost touch with society
This type of music only encourages the elderly to dance, resulting in increased risk for heart attack, COVID-19 and even STIs. Please stand with me and only play music from 1975 and on at your summer parties.
Patrick Gartner
Roseburg
