Being a 72-year-old veteran, I am lucky to choose where I get my health care. I have avoided the VA, mostly because I am guilty of listening to the negative noise concerning care provided there.
In early March, after traveling through Seattle, I became very sick while on a cruise to Mexico. I exhibited many of the symptoms of COVID-19. Due to protocols enacted because of the virus, I was unable to see my primary care provider and, after being seen at the Mercy emergency room and not hospitalized, my only option for continuing care was the VA.
After being interviewed by the VA's roadside screening process, I was immediately escorted into urgent care, where they started too many procedures and tests to count. Three days later, I was contacted to check on my condition and informed of my negative results for COVID-19.
Five days later, I returned because of breathing difficulties. This time they relieved my symptoms, performed more blood tests, administered IV steroids, met with a respiratory therapist and had a CT scan for possible pneumonia. Once I felt better, they sent me home with a breathing machine and multiple types of medicines.
I was surprised by the attentive care and multiple disciplines involved in providing me the best care I've received from any private facility. I can't stress enough how well I was cared for and how caring and professional all the VA staff were. I got the care I desperately needed and continue to receive follow up calls involving my treatment. Thank you, VA urgent care, for all you've done for me.
Terry Belote
Roseburg
