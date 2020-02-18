Working at the VA hospital over the years offered many experiences. I remember a patient that asked me if I was a turtle. He, being confronted with his mortality, was doing some soul searching. He confided that his single greatest satisfaction was his contribution to Operation Hosea. Hosea was a 1955 cold war, eugenics, one-world concept cloaked in children’s symbolism. The groundwork was laid in 1955 and was brought to fruition in 1962, with John F Kennedy signing the Vaccine Assistance Act.
This patient had worked as a liaison between a government-confiscated pharmaceutical company, the CDC and Congress. Adaptation and mutation drive any long-term vaccination program into an event horizon, that event is extinction. The point of no return is 2021, and emergence of diminishing life expectancy near 2040. The disparities between immune systems is exploited.
Every vaccination causes injury. The CDC refers to it as a “nick” to your DNA, these nicks are accumulative and inheritable, with one nick per person, a child today would have accumulated seven nicks, 31 by 2060. Adaptation and mutation driven by vaccinations has resulted in the manifestation of five disease processes that are incurable. By 2040, that number is projected to raise to 11, 2060 projection is 25. With the introduction of any new vaccine or antibiotic, adaptation is seen in the pathogen within 270 days of introduction. Female fetal cells are included into the vaccine admixture. The intent was to reduce aggression, develop a manageable docile population. Forty percent were believed susceptible.
As a nurse, I was required as a condition of employment to be vaccinated. With only 21% of the population developing immunity as a result of vaccinations, it was no surprise that I never developed any immunity, the difference, I was tested.
Why do research labs patent viruses?
David Vincent
Riddle
