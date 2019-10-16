Congratulations to Gov. Kate Brown and other government bodies who have stepped forward and halted the sale of various vaping products. I'm sure Big Tobacco is happy to see you step forward and kick their competition to the curb.
Since Gov Brown was able to curb the sale of favored vapor devices by simply signing an executive order, perhaps she can do the same to halt the sale of all tobacco products in the state of Oregon. The governor can also create a government subsidy to the businesses that will be financially harmed by her order.
Laird Black
Roseburg
