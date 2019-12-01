In response to the recent letter to the editor stating the Veterans Day Parade isn't judged fairly:
First, we would like to thank your group and all others for supporting veterans in Douglas County.
Parade judging is done by the numbers. Each criteria was scored on a scale of zero to 15. The entries with the highest average score received first place.
The by the numbers method is the fairest, especially when you consider that the numbers are from five or six judges and are averaged. Also, four of our judges this year were different than last year, which made the judging even more fair.
This year we used a different judging system than in previous years. Each of the six judges looked for overall appeal, originality and theme. Each judge assesses each entry using the three criteria, and the entry with the highest total score in each entry category gets the ribbon.
As you can see, it is not just one person's decision on who gets a blue ribbon.
There were 16 categories of entries. There were 16 different first place winners. All entries in each category compete for one blue ribbon in their category. When you turn in an application you choose which category you want to be judged in. The parade committee does not make that choice. If an entrant believes they never win in the category of their choice, maybe another category would work better.
Because of your concerns about fairness, you may want to consider joining the Veterans Day Parade Committee to be a positive influence in the group. Caveat: Being an active member of the Parade Committee also means hours of hard work by many volunteers all year long. Meetings start in March on the first Wednesday of every month, and become more frequent the closer we get to the big day.
Carol Hunt
Roseburg
