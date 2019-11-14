Hours of hard work by many Volunteers every year for float entries to the Veterans Day Parade is and should be a wonderful experience. However, it is disheartening for these people when they see that the judging seems to go the same way every year, with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #805 receiving top honors each year.
I, for one, would like to know who these judges are and why they vote the way they do. It has been so unfair that some people I have talked to have said, "Why bother?" or "Maybe we should put our entry in another cities parade."
I believe in fairness. Shouldn't we all?
Michael Eakin
Roseburg
