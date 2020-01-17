With the pending closure of the last medical beds in building one at the Roseburg VA, Mr. Allen will have completed goals set in motion over 18 years ago, the closure of the VA hospital. The VA leadership and the media engaged in subterfuge, misdirection, and outright lies. Twenty-eight years ago, our VA had over 350 beds and 650 employees, today we have less than 40 beds and over 1,000 employees.
The misdirection and lies came about as a result of WWII veterans dying at a rate of 1,000 a day, they failed to mention that the Vietnam veterans were coming of age ate rate of 1,750 a day and rushed to cut services as fast as possible, when the rhetoric started we had 4 million active veterans in the VA system and 2 million inactive, at its conclusion we now have 6 million active veterans and 3 million inactive and in the process we lost beds and services all by design, I think of it as premeditated murder.
The world war veterans got new hospitals, Vietnam veterans get new cemeteries, the World War veterans got new medical, surgical and psychiatric wards, Vietnam veterans are getting new hospice wards, the message to the World War veterans, “a grateful Nation Thanks You”, the message to the Vietnam veterans “We will bury you.”
Vietnam veterans are not entitled to care in the VA system, we get care by the VA’s grace and they are running out of grace. Unlike most veterans, I served with honor and some distinction. Veterans themselves are directly to blame for the degradation of services. I get excellent care from the VA for now and will be in their care for the rest of my life, “Thank You for your service” rings hollow in the face of uncertainty.
David Vincent
Riddle
