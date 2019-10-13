I’m so annoyed that more American people do not pay attention to what is really going on right now. We are at a very critical time with who becomes our president in 2020.
The Democrats have been perfidious for years to the people with all their underhandedness, and do any of you really understand what will become of our country? Have people really become that blind and brainwashed to what is about to come down on us all? We all have to open our eyes to what's going on and start fighting for our country. We all know that our country is being destroyed within, and if the socialist Democrats win, we will see jobs lost, higher taxes and it would be more of what we went through with the last three presidents. A socialist takeover of our country will no longer be the American way we know and love.
If you like the American way we must vote for a president who will fight for the people and not tax us to the point of no return, and if you hate our country and can't abide by the laws then get out. Trump has been fighting for us all and our country to make it a better place to live for the American people to keep our rights, and if you vote in a Democrat we're done for. Think about your children’s future if no one else’s. The “Do Nothing Dems” are exactly that — they want to take America down. I feel for everyone and our kids future. If you all look at this lightly, do your homework. If you love our country please wake up.
Peewee Eaton
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.