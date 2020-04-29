How insensitive and arrogant are these bureaucrats from the school district? How many people are out of work, how many businesses are closed, how many people are struggling on a daily basis to make ends meet?
But these bureaucrats don't care. They want more money.
In November 2019, the other bond was paid off, but the City of Roseburg did not give us a tax break, they increased revenue for the city, school district and UCC by 15% — not the 3% legal max.
Asking the assessor office about this, the answer was, "We spread the money around," so I do not think they deserve more money from us.
If they come to you and tell you, "It's for the children," it will be hard to believe. I've heard this mantra for more than 30 years. This is the wrong time to ask for more money. Vote "No" on Bond Levy 10-173.
Michaela Rickard
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.