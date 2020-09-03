This is for you, the voter who is letting hate make your decisions. If your only information sources are mainstream media, Hollywood elites and highly paid athletes, you are being grossly misinformed.
They hate Trump, and what you are told is very biased. How do I know? I listen to both sides and several media sources. One party is focused on all they think is wrong with our nation and president. Conservatives look at what is good and how to make things better.
Athletes who bring politics onto the field are doing great injustice to their fans. We want to enjoy sports, not hear political agendas. It is right to bring our attention to the injustices that are going on. We need to better train our police and find peaceful ways to support the Black community.
Black lives matter. All lives matter, including the unborn, but when we are punished for saying this, something is very wrong. Our children should be taught early to have respect for all people, regardless of sexuality, color, religion or disability.
We must respect each other and our differences — that is how we lear and do better. If you are only around those who agree with you, how are you going to learn new things?
I know for sure that Trump truly loves God and our contry. He wants to bring back patriotism and honor to all those men and women who sacrificed so much for our nation, doing all he can to help us succeed.
He is not a politician, and this is hard for some people to accept. He is a businessman with lots of common sense, and this is why we are going to have a COVID-19 vaccine in months rather than years.
So, please listen to both sides. Vote on facts and polices that are at stake with your head, not your emotion.
Phyllis Williams
Roseburg
