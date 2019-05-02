Registered voters in the Elkton School District will soon be receiving their ballots that include Measure 10-67. I hope that everyone will see the value of this measure and vote "yes" on it.
Measure 10-67 is a bond issue that, if passed, will provide money to add much-needed new classrooms and a gymnasium at the elementary school as well as addressing security deficiencies in all the buildings in the district.
In addition, the money will enable the district to upgrade activity spaces and heating and air conditioning systems in the school.
The great advantage of this bond issue is that, if passed, it will be matched by a Oregon state school improvement grant. That would result in a total of $6 million for these improvements with a bond of only $3 million. Best of all, from a property owner's viewpoint, this will not result in any increase in property taxes. Everyone I know loves a "buy one, get one" sale, and in a sense that is what this measure offers. By putting up one dollar in the bond, the district will get two.
Given all of the positive outcomes from this measure, it seems obvious that anyone who values the future of our young people should vote "yes" for Measure 10-167. Please join me in doing so.
Prudy Zorotovich
Elkton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.