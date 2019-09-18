Thank you to all the men and women who have given so much to the Tenmile Fire Department. Your dedication and service has been the bedrock of our community, setting an example for us to follow as you come together to help others. Entire families have served and are serving in the Tenmile Fire Department. I support you! That's why I am voting yes on Measure 10-170.
Thank you to all of the men and women who have served so selflessly as Board members for Tenmile Fire. As overseers of our district, each of them has served with dedication to the community. They are excellent stewards of the taxpayer's money, operating for 30 years on the same tax base completely debt free. As volunteers and taxpayers themselves, the board has absolutely nothing to hide and nothing to gain in their service to our community. I support you. That's why I am voting YES on Measure 10-170.
Thank you to Tenmile Fire Chief Travis Henderson. He has done an exemplary job of leading the volunteers of our department and continuing to improve the standards by which we operate. Chief Henderson has not wasted a dime of taxpayers' money. On the contrary, he has secured more than $45,000 through donations, wreck services recovery and grants, with a potential $125,000 FEMA grant pending. As a professional paramedic for Bay Cities Ambulance, he has met the high standards required by them, and he brings that same high standard and dedication of service to our district. We are blessed to have Chief Henderson leading Tenmile RFD and I totally support making him our full-time chief. That's why I am voting YES on Measure 10-170.
If you are one of the 2,000 people in the Tenmile Fire District, join me and vote yes on Measure 10-170.
Robert Shigley
Winston
