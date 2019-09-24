Do you remember a significant day in your life? Giving birth to your children? First day of school? First boyfriend?
I remember all of those things too and they are very important dates to me. One day that I remember is August 15, 2011. That was the day that I had my stroke.
It was on a Monday at 3:08 p.m. EMT’s, Paramedics, Fire Personnel, Police Officers all of our First Responders are usually at work doing their job, including our oldest son Chuck, who is an EMT who is living next door to us. In Tenmile where I live, we have a volunteer Fire Department just down the road from my house. On that day, when my husband found me sitting in my chair not knowing where I was or what I was doing, he called 911 and no one from the Fire Department here in Tenmile responded. Why? Because they were all at work. They have to work.
So, waited for Winston-Dillard Ambulance to come. Ten to 12 minutes for them to arrive. In the rural areas it’s hard to find addresses. They arrived, they assessed my condition and got medication started, put me into the waiting ambulance. I was on my way to the ER. 35 minutes. “Golden Hour” coming up. Reaching the ER, assessment and treatment began. To everyone who experiences stroke, heart attack, car accident, fire, or any other emergency that assessment and treatment is vital.
On the November ballot for Tenmile Fire Department is Measure 10-170 to hire a full-time paid Fire Chief/Paramedic that will be here to do exactly that, until transportation arrives. I am voting 'Yes' for Tenmile Rural Fire District. I hope Tenmile residents do the same. Vote Yes on 10-170. Your life may depend on it.
Marilyn McAllister
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.