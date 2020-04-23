Mark Twain said, “It’s never wrong to do the right thing.” I believe this applies to the Roseburg school bond measure. It’s never the wrong time to do the right thing.
I would generalize the improvements to fall in the categories of safety, infrastructure, and improved learning environment.
Most would agree that school safety looks quite a bit different than it did in generations past. A component of effective school safety has to do with layout, barriers, and monitoring. This bond addresses those. Safe and secure entrances, perimeter fencing where none exists, and security cameras are in this bond.
Infrastructure is like the mechanical elements of your car. You might not see the quality, or lack of, but you know when things aren’t working correctly. At some point, maintenance on old and outdated infrastructure becomes less cost efficient.
We are at that point in many of our schools. In this bond there are plans to update electrical systems, lighting, heating and cooling systems, plumbing, and roofs in schools, where needed.
Finally, there are items in the bond that will enhance the learning environment within schools. This includes updated technology so our students can learn comparably with those outside of Douglas County.
I’ve always believed that a nice paint job makes things look clean and is conducive to better outcomes. Perhaps one of the most notable and important items in the bond is five new gymnasiums at our elementary schools.
This is desperately, needed in my opinion. The limitations of not having a dedicated gym facility severely hampers the functioning of a comprehensive elementary school. A dedicated physical education facility is critical to a positive learning environment.
Join me in voting "Yes." Our buildings need it, and our kids deserve it. It’s the right thing to do.
Jim Early
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.