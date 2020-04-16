As treasurer of Melrose Elementary PTAN, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard the phrase, “Our roots run deep.” It’s drilled into our brains almost as often as the Pledge of Allegiance. I’m not from here, but I planted my roots, and declared this place home. Our principal was correct. These roots do run deep, and they spread all throughout the community. I’m tending to these roots, just as you are.
My former husband and I moved here 8.88 years ago. He was recruited so heavily by his company that they paid him a monthly stipend for the year prior to our arrival to keep him locked into the position. Turns out Roseburg has a hard time attracting new professionals to the community.
Time and time again, Roseburg is passed up by prospective candidates as they choose job offers from places such as Grants Pass, Eugene, and even Utah. Why? I witnessed the interview process, and it’s because of families. Families want better than what Roseburg has to offer. Roseburg has come a long way in quality restaurants and shopping boutiques, but our dilapidated school buildings are where we’re lacking. It’s time to set the bar higher to draw in new families.
It’s time for us to tend to our roots. The school bond could bring in over $90 million in jobs over the next few years. Our roots need nurturing, and we’re going to have to go to work to protect our community.
These difficult times have shown me that we can pull together to lend a hand to small businesses that have been hit hardest. It’s businesses, after all, that support our schools. It comes full circle. We’re all connected. The deeper the roots, the stronger the community.
Vote "Yes" to support our schools and our community.
Amy Andrews
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.