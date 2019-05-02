Hello Winston, Dillard, Tenmile and Lookingglass: Voting yes on the Douglas High School Bond will not increase your taxes!
The Brockway Bond is finishing up and then the Douglas bond will start. This will not increase your taxes. Actually, the amount will decrease because this bond is less. So, for no increase in the taxes you already pay, we will have a new high school that will benefit the entire district and community. Even if you do not have children in the district or they have already graduated, quality schools draw families to the area, sustaining our community into the future.
Pass the word, please! Vote yes on 10-169. Support all of our children and future children in the Winston-Dillard School District. Show them that you care and that you support them. The time is now.
Joan Bunch
Dillard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.