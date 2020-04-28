Voting by mail is a very good system. It has saved voters time and money. All voters have the time to research candidates and measures that concern them.
Your vote give you the power to express your concerns and thoughts. Voters can change the direction of this country or support the current government. All voters have the same chance to express their views.
We the voters are responsible for our government. It makes a voter feel good when they do something they know is right. We voters should respect each other, even if we do not agree with our vote.
Bob Duey
Sutherlin
