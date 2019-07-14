Wake up America
Recently another American veteran patriot took his own life in our county. A few tears shed by friends and family, a military funeral and honor given, and then, all is forgotten.
With all of the petty bickering and name calling and violence being thrown out by groups like ANTIFA, Cair, and others. With all the divisive rhetoric being spewed out by all political parties and politicians from both sides, any person with an ounce of common cense should see that all of this divisiveness and name calling, rioting and backstabbing was made possible by America’s veterans and their sacrifice they have made.
Americans are so spoiled and have so much that they have forgotten how they came to this place of entitlement. It was solely on the blood, personal sacrifice and lives of the volunteer soldier of the American military.
The world continues to shun and despise our country and military, but it continues to send its poor and continues to beg for whatever it wants from our country.
America is not the breadbasket of the world. America is not the world’s adoption agency. America is not the world’s whipping boy. America is not the playground of it’s own homegrown bullies and thugs. America can, and must change the path she is being led down by the evil socialist monster growing inside its borders.
America was founded on old-fashioned values, hard work, compromise and sheer tenacity. This time has come again to our country. Time to go back to work America. Our country is crying for our help.
Everyone can make a difference — but few will step out, many will reap those benefits of the few, just like America’s humble beginning.
Wake up America. Before it’s too late.
