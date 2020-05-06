Pandemonium is a sign of weakness and chaos. We are being torn left and right before our very own making. From fear of passing on an invisible virus to the cavalier attitudes and demand to have the right to choose life or death, we have forgotten we are not Ds or Rs — we are Cs. Citizens.
We are acting in cult-like behaviors with a brazen finger to rules. If you do not believe, death stands at the door. If you believe, your demand to liberty comes without a cost, then think again. Pan demonio (Bread of the devil) is feeding us with a poisonous and careless disregard for others.
I just had a week stay in the hospital. I saw the empty halls, nurses and staff wearing masks, gloves and holding back fear. Who are we? Are we not citizens of a better world? Why have we now become Ds or Rs? We are citizens.
We are faced with the bread of the devil for some time. Yet will we allow it sift our lives through anger, polarization and calls to open up the gates to new cases of COVID-19? The answer is no longer ours. The virus can and will find you.
But we will still take care of you. Because that's what citizens do. We care for all.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
