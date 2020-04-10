Recently, Dr. Dannenhoffer said in The News-Review that Douglas County residents are doing a good job of social distancing. How can he make such a statement?
Per reports in The News-Review, we have only 12 cases of the virus, which seems to be a good thing. The problem is that per the 2017 population figure, our population of Douglas County was almost 109,500 people. Also, per the reports in The News-Review, only 428 tests have been performed.
I am no math genius, but I believe this is less than one half of a percent of our population. The federal government has said that many millions of tests have been given and new easier and faster tests are being released with millions a week being released. They are now talking about relaxing some restrictions, but how can that happen here when very few tests have been conducted?
Someone is not telling the truth and it could cost many lives in Douglas County, a mainly senior location who are the most at risk. We need more testing before any restrictions are relaxed.
David Grotkin
Roseburg
(1) comment
A sure fire method to minimize coronavirus cases in Douglas County is to not test anyone.
