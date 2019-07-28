To whom it may concern — and you should be: This is in response to an article from The New York Times published in The News-Review on July 24 titled "Behind an epidemic."
We are in an era of great peril. Most of this is a result of our inaction to control our borders and the power of the cartels, who now dominate who and what crosses. Now we have large pharmaceutical companies adding to and abetting the epidemic.
The report from The New York Times, which was by Jan Hoffman, Katie Thomas and Danny Hakim, Walgreen's pharmacy in Port Richley, Florida was ordering 3,271 bottles of Oxycodone per month, despite the town having a population of only 2,831.
In 2015, Walmart put a storewide policy in effect that could go from 10 mg dosage to 7,999 the next month without raising an alarm. Company officials acknowledged that assigning their sales staff to decide what was a suspicious order was a conflict of interest, because their concern was profits.
Many people are dying from overdoses, and the police have lost control and respect. We must change — before it is too late.
Fred Nelson
Roseburg
