Climate change is said to be accelerating. I see that happening with more unusual storms, wildfires, droughts, warmer temperatures and the stress on our wild creatures and forests.
I’m ready to do all I can to slow the change. As I understand it, that means reducing our use of gas, oil and coal, and increasing practices that draw down carbon from the atmosphere, or at least don’t release any more. That would include regenerative agriculture — less disturbance of the soil, keeping cover crops, using biochar, planting more trees, grazing under trees, and developing more solar, wind and wave energy as sources of our electricity and, yes, electric cars and mowers and weed eaters. (See Paul Hawken’s excellent book, "Drawdown," for a clear analysis of these and more.)
These are the sorts of projects that can be undertaken in rural Oregon and receive funding if the cap and trade bill, currently in our state legislature, passes. The funds will come from the big greenhouse gas emitters. There will be a cap for emissions allowed in the state which will get less over time. I’m for that — its the essential next step.
Yes, it will mean a modest increase in the cost of gas and heating oil. Analysts say it won’t be much more that the rise we’ve seen in gas prices with market changes the last few years. I am willing to pay a little more to make progress toward a livable planet for the next generations.
I’m writing to my state senator and state representative asking them to support a strengthened SB1530 because we need a strong climate bill. I hope you’ll do the same.
Diana Bailey
Roseburg
