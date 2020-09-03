On Aug. 28, I went to my local grocery store and, as I approached the store, I saw a woman in a red hat yelling at a male employee next to the entrance. He was wearing a mask and she wasn't, and her hat said, "Trump."
She was very angry because she was not allowed into the store without a mask. I proceeded to get my shopping cart, wipe the handle off with a sanitary wipe and put my mask on. I felt so sorry for the grocery clerk, so I stopped my cart and said, "You sure are being disrespectful representing Trump," and she said, "Why don't you take your mask off so I can hear you?"
Then I said, "Well, FU and why don't you shut the hell up" and went into the store.
Why does anyone refuse to wear a mask when it not only protects them but others as well? The only valid excuse is for people who have health issues and difficulty breathing. I respect the grocery store employees and appreciate them very much since they work hard every day wearing their masks to protect themselves and others.
They have to put up with a woman like that and many other things that people do and say while shopping in the store. Then there was Chris Boice and Dallas Heard at their anti-mask rally at the courthouse and three days of the Republicans not wearing masks at their conventions.
Trump turned this deadly virus into a political issue defying the CDC and all other medical experts. The Republican Party is being led like a bunch of sheep to slaughter.
They claim to be such good Christians wearing red hats, which is the "Mark of the Beast." It is now "God Save America."
Gretchen Head
Myrtle Creek
