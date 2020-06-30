A mask should become our new normal attire. Disease researchers have made it clear that the mask most of us wear protects society from the wearer, not the other way around. Thus, can we not live the Christian New Testament commandment, "Do others as you would have them do unto you?"
Rallies to protesti the wearing of a mask are now occurring. The cry among those persons gathering is, "It's my body, and I have the right to make my own decision on how I treat it."
Yes, you do. However, while I wear a mask when I leave my home to protect you from me (in case I am one of those who carries the virus without experiencing any symptoms), please do your part to protect me from you just in case you, too, are asymptotic. In Oregon, without a noticeable symptom, we are usually not tested. We are not being denied our "right to life, love and the pursuit of happiness."
So, my friends, let us look after one another in a responsible and kindly manner — put on a mask.
Koleta Wells
Sutherlin
