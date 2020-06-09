I have always found Roseburg, and Douglas County, to be populated with people who are so kind, compassionate and respectful of others. Since COVID-19, I have been severely disappointed by responses I've seen to social distancing and the wearing of masks in public places.
These measures are not out of fear, or people trying to tell you how to live your lives, but out of respect and compassion for others. They are about protecting others from what you may be carrying. Testing in Douglas County has been abysmal. First the tests were not available, and when they were, contact testing and surveillance testing have been a joke.
Most of us do not know if we are carrying the virus or not, so doesn't it make sense to want to be kind and considerate of others, as we usually are? Even if you choose not to wear a mask, is it so difficult not to encroach on other's social distancing space? If not to spare the folks who are high risk or those with preexisting conditions, what about the folks working in the grocery stores, or drug stores, or post office, or any other essential workers?
Please, please return to behaving in the kind, compassionate and respectful way that has always been a hallmark of our area.
Jan Kirchner
Roseburg
If you think wearing a mask will protect you from the scary virus, you need to go outside more and pay attention to things. First off most of the handmade masks I've seen people wearing are usually just made out of a couple pieces of cloth sewed together. Its a SCIENTIFIC FACT that common fabric will not protect you or others from blocking out viruses and pathogens. You may as well be waking around maskless.
Also well over 90 percent of the people I seen wearing a mask don't have it on correctly. I work at Costco wear we have the "no mask, no entry" policy. This is probably one of the biggest jokes in my life I've seen because we have no teeth to enforce it. All someone has to do is say they have a "medical condition" and thats the end of it, legally we cannot ask for proof or further question it or it turns into a discriminatory type issue. Apparently everyone here in their early 20s has some type of medical problem that prevents them from wearing a mask, and well over half the population of familes of four or more that come in, all the family members of various ages have all somehow developed medical problems too. Its too the point now to where over half the people shopping there don't have a mask on. The ones that I do see wearing masks, aren't wearing them correctly like I said earlier, if you don't have your nose covered as well while wearing one, your not protecting yourself or anyone else as thats one way to spread and contract viruses or pathogens. I feel no safer with a mask on than I did 3 months ago when my company wasn't offering them at the time for employees.
I'm puzzled why Douglas County seems to be at the bottom of cases and outbreaks when others statewide seem to have it worse and the numbers have been rising. But whatever it is, its most certainly NOT due to people wearing masks! You can't tell me that after what I see on a daily basis!
f this was a brain eating virus, do you think people would be keeping social distancing and wearing a mask?????
That would require the majority of the population here to have a brain and above average IQ to begin with, so that would never be an issue in this town. Even before all this virus stuff, it was disturbing what I see on a daily basis when it comes to the public and how they think.
