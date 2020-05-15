Now that Douglas County is set to enter Phase I of reopening, I urge everyone going out in public to wear a mask or other face covering. It will protect our neighbors from infection, particularly from those who have the COVID-19 virus but do not have symptoms.
I also urge that all stores and other businesses require all customers to wear masks, especially Safeway and Fred Meyer. I was recently at both stores. At Safeway only about 5% of the customers were wearing masks. No one was exercising social distancing.
Although Fred Meyer had a higher percentage of customers wearing masks, it was still less than 50% and, again, there was no social distancing. I was cut off many times at both stores by people reaching for items on the shelf or passing me with their carts. Slow down and wait your turn. A little extra time spent will save lives.
Yes, these measures are inconvenient and not what we are used to. However, they are essential to protect the health and lives of our fellow citizens. We must all be good neighbors. Think of others first. It will save lives and help prevent a second wave of the virus with the attendant re-closure of businesses.
Richard Cremer
Roseburg
