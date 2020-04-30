Seeing that essential businesses that are supposed to be open, liquor stores and pot shops, are two major businesses that provide revenue for the state, while restaurants and bars are closed. Yet we still have to pay a luxury on video games. Hospitals were considered non-essential, until they hollered loud enough that they were losing money. I guess the rest don't have to pay our bills, even though we're closed.
Cecil Barrett
Roseburg
