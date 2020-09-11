Dear Democrats: Instead of always bashing President Trump and other Republicans in your letters, why don't you write what you love about Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party?
Karen Van Griethuysen
Roseburg
I love that Nancy Pelosi has not cheated on all three of her spouses or told lies that have killed nearly 200,000 Americans, or colluded with the Russians, or dodged the draft, or insulted veterans, or, or, or. I love that Democrats have not been co-opted by a fraud, a huckster, a cheat, a liar, and all those things that Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham and Mitt Romney and other Republicans warned us that Trump is. I am glad that Nancy Pelosi passed a 3T Heroes Act in the House. I am glad that the Democratic Party is the party of progress, patriotism, and community, of understanding of science, and opposition to North Korea, Russia, and China. Among other things. From protecting Social Security and Medicare, to the ACA and Man on the Moon, the Peace Corps, etc. And far better performance in the economy than Republicans, since before Herbert Hoover. You can look it up.
What I love about the Democrats:
1. They are pro-life... oh wait that's Republicans.
2. They are patriotic... oh wait that's Republicans.
3. They love the Constitution...oh wait that's Republicans.
4. They honor the military and law enforcement... oh wait that's Republicans.
5. They believe in the 2nd Amendment...oh wait that's Republicans.
6. They believe in freedom OF religion... oh wait that's Republicans.
7. They believe that marriage should be between a man and a woman... oh wait that's Republicans.
8. They believe that our founding fathers were men of integrity that loved our country... oh wait that's Republicans.
.... sorry I have nothing.
"sorry I have nothing." True that.
