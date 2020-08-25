I am very upset with the anti-Trump letters published recently in The News-Review. I would like to know what their candidate has to offer out country. I'll tell you what:
1. Increased taxes, $4 trillion over the next 10 years. When President Hoover raised taxes at the start of the Great Depression, unemployment was 25% for 10 years.
2. Defunding the police. Boy, that's a smart move, when the big cities' crime rates have skyrocketed.
3. Let the anarchists burn our cities down and terrorize our citizens, ruin our businesses and tear our statues down. Just look at Portland.
4. Take our guns away. Our Second Amendment rights will be gone.
5. Open our borders to any and all illegals and give them free everything. Who's going to pay for that? We are, thats who.
6. Socialism, turn our country into another Venezuela. If you think it's a wonderful place to live, you should go there. They can't afford to even buy food.
7. Abolish ICE, all the illegal criminals will stay here, the rapists and murderers will be left in the United States.
That's just a few of the idiotic changes that will be implemented. I don't see how any person with a brain can vote for this.
My vote is with Trump. I love America and I want it to stay free and stay safe.
Nancy Peters
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.