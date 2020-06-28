As Shakespeare said (Mark Antony in Julius Caesar), "The evil that men do lives after them, the good is oft interred with their bones ..."
That seems to be the motive for the current desire to tear down monuments of historical figures, who did what our more enlightened age now considers evil. Changing names, like is proposed for Roseburg's Lane Middle School, or the original source of a name, like Douglas County, named originally after Stephen A. Douglas, who was pro-slavery, is part of that effort.
But there are bigger fish to fry. Why are not these same history police as indignant about the fact that two of the largest and most beautiful monuments in our nation's capital are the Jefferson Memorial and the Washington Monument? Should we destroy those monuments as glorifying or excusing those men's slave-holding past? And shouldn't they also be advocating that we change the name of the capital city itself? For reference, Washington owned several hundred slave at his death.
The Capitol building itself is largely a product of slave labor. Should it be demolished?
It seems foolish and unwise to try to erase the past, since, as the old adage goes, Those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it.
Richard Packham
Roseburg
