Our county commissioners want to reopen barbershops and beauty salons, and have people in those shops use personal protective equipment that is in critically short supply in our hospitals and among first responders.
A haircut or a nice permanent cannot be worth the life of a nurse, doctor, EMT or hospital custodian.
I don't think so, anyway. Maybe our commissioners disagree: “Our plans for health and safety are to still require social distancing, including the requirement to wear masks and heighten sanitation requirements for any situation where social distancing can’t be maintained (beauty salons, barber shops, etc.) ... ”
That is wrongheaded. As of yesterday, according to the State of Oregon, “PPE stock is strained in the state and across the nation.”
Our hospitals severely limit access to PPE, and reuse and sterilize masks that were designed for single use. Full availability of such equipment is just one criterion for Phase 1 of reopening and this criterion has not been met. Hospitals are relying on donations, homemade PPE, and shipments that never arrive.
Another criterion for reopening is that cases be declining over a two-week period. Cases in Douglas County doubled from April 8 to April 15. New cases declined in the last week, but one week is not two weeks.
Yet another criterion is widespread testing. We simply don't have that. We have tested less than 1% of our Douglas County population. Testing has been highly restricted and is at much lower levels than much of the rest of the country.
Our Douglas County Board of Commissioners is requesting Governor Kate Brown execute a regional Phase 1 reopening here in Douglas County, without meeting state or federal guidelines for such a reopening.
Why would they risk our lives like that? Haircuts? Politics?
Joseph Yetter
Azalea
