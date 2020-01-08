Chris Boice called the other day. He had read my last guest column and wanted to chew my fanny…said I was too hard on Tim Freeman. Then he jacked me up about a Facebook post in which I called a recent Douglas County interim commissioner the tw-word. I was stunned. Think about it … the tw-word … no way.
I said, “What are you talking about”?
He said, “You know darn well what I’m talking about…this is your post…your Facebook page…and your picture.”
And again, I was stunned, but the conversation continued. We moved fluently through a number of topics, but soon returned to the infamous Facebook infraction. That’s when we came to a mutual realization — there exists an Alternate Todd Vaughn Facebook page. It’s been talking posts off our group’s Facebook page and posting them on its page, as well as other nefarious activities aimed at damaging the real Todd Vaughn. I have not posted on our FB page for many months — because I got tired of arguing with idiots — but apparently, alt-Todd Vaughn has been very busy. I have enemies. Imagine that.
Here is what we’ve learned: Alt-Todd Vaughn is affiliated with Umpqua Watersheds and Oregon Wild; alt-Todd Vaughn is involved in Douglas County politics; and alt-Todd Vaughn is a little girl, an immature little girl, regardless of age. It is also abundantly apparent that alt-Todd Vaughn is a liberal Democrat and supports Alice Carlton’s inexcusable refusal to properly manage the Umpqua National Forest, and yes, alt-Todd Vaughn is an environmental extremist. We actually know who alt-Todd Vaughn is, but, like the whistleblower, we must protect this person’s identity (for obvious reasons).
Thank you Chris, for the heads-up.
And Commissioner Freeman (I’ll ask nicely…because of Chris), please consider our approach.
Todd Vaughn
Tiller
